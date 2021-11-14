Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 217,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $335.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.