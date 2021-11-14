iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.96

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and traded as high as $39.68. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 228 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70.

Get iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) by 5,398.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.