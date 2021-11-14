Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.43.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $80,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

