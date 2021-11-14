VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 4.49. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

