Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.20. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

