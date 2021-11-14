Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $683,588.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,620,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,018,526.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,638 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 308,307 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 94,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

