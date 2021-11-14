Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.38.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 248,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 339.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 91,601 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 141.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 645,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 377,416 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.