Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.46.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.72.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 266,930 shares of company stock worth $24,617,976 and sold 21,726 shares worth $2,207,583. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 551,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after acquiring an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,359 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.