Zacks Investment Research Downgrades X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Sell

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

XFOR opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $121.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.45. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,832 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $55,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,612 shares of company stock valued at $166,321. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $110,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

