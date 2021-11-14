Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Restore (LON:RST)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RST. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday.

Get Restore alerts:

RST stock opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 490.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 447.86. Restore has a one year low of GBX 286.15 ($3.74) and a one year high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The stock has a market cap of £676.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.