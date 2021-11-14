Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,619 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $74.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.86, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

