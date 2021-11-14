California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,629 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

