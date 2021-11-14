Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,053 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 164,625 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $5,273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth $5,274,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 584.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 96,706 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COWN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

