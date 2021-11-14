California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,282 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $2,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $4,048,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Perficient by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,098 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,391 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

