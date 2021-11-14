California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,585 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,585 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $225,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,173.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $119,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and have sold 163,311 shares worth $1,817,811. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

