First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 100,422 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,422 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Vontier worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $1,356,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $8,021,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 4.3% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Vontier by 15.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

