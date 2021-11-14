California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,770 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 796,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 122,336 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 572,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVBF opened at $20.65 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

