California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,268 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Tronox worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:TROX opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.