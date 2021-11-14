Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Accolade worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Accolade stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

