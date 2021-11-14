First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $133.70 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,167,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

