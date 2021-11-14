First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 198,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 130,278 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 159,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of GHY stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.