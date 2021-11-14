First Trust Advisors LP Buys 37,042 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of American Campus Communities worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,809,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 72,589 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,486,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,350,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

