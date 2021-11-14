First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,526 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.1% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 414,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 361,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.37. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

