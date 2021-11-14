First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,298 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CBAK Energy Technology were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 232,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 135,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 29,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 593.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 74,585 shares during the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAT stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 3.12. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 67.87%.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT).

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.