First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,941 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

