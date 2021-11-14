Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 39,237 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.08% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,344.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.143 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

