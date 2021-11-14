Morgan Stanley Has $28.89 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Bentley Systems worth $28,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after buying an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,985,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,333,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of BSY opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.61, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.09.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.