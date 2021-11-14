Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 14,680 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.79% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $19.41.

