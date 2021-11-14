First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,591 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.