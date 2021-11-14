Morgan Stanley Has $29.28 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Toro were worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Amundi acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,603,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,428,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,966,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,545,000 after buying an additional 317,228 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC opened at $102.58 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

