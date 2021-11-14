Morgan Stanley Has $29.83 Million Stock Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $29,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 10.04. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 99.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

