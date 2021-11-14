Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,770,888 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 2,249.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $30,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,547,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 1,111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ORGO. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.70. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.