Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $31,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 265,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 24,495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 138,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at about $463,000.

Shares of PREF stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54.

