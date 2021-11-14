Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Sally Beauty worth $29,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.
NYSE SBH opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.54.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.
