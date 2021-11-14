Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Sally Beauty worth $29,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

NYSE SBH opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

