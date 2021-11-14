NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NewAge were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 36.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 36.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 15.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $183.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.21.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

