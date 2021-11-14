Credit Suisse AG Acquires 246,607 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.3017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

ASX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

