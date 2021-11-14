Credit Suisse AG Sells 128,130 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 73.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,130 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Spire were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

