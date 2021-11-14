Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $105.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

U has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE U opened at $196.65 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $196.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.90.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,224,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,116,989. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

