Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.26

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €26.26 ($30.89) and traded as high as €29.82 ($35.08). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €29.47 ($34.67), with a volume of 2,393,920 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on GLE. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.68 ($33.74).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.31.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

