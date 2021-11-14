EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Oppenheimer

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

ENS stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $72.66 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 45,519.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,208,000 after purchasing an additional 604,498 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 134.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 168,015 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 72.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

