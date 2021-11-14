Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRUS. Stephens upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

KRUS opened at $70.94 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $676.06 million, a P/E ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 48.46% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

