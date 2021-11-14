Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $88.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $62.56 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

