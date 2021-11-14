Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

TCG BDC stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $749.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Research analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGBD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.