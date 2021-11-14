IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 59.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

