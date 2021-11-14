Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $273,000 in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CASH opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

