1,800 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,776,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Garmin by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Garmin by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $143.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average is $153.46. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $112.82 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

