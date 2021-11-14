Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in I-Mab by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth $83,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $33,387,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,168,000 after buying an additional 477,321 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

