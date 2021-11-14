Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 68,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $100.92 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,026 shares of company stock valued at $492,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.