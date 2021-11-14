Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,300 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 57.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 144,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.