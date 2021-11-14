Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 33,818 Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,354,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Missfresh alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MF. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of MF opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21. Missfresh Limited has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.42 million during the quarter.

Missfresh Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF).

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.